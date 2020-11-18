Financial Center First splits president and CEO roles

Financial Center First Credit Union in Indianapolis has announced plans to split its president and CEO roles, effective Jan. 1.

Cameron Minges will become president of Financial Center First Credit Union on Jan. 1, 2021.

At the start of 2021, Executive Vice President Cameron Minges will take over as president, with J. Kevin Ryan staying on at the credit union as CEO.

Some credit unions have historically split those roles as part of a broader succession-planning effort, with the new president taking over as CEO following a retirement. Financial Center First representatives did not immediately say whether this was a similar move.

Minges has more than two decades of experience in the credit union movement, having previously served as chief information officer at FORUM Credit Union and Centra Credit Union, and executive vice president of Vantage Credit Union. He joined Financial Center First in 2013.

In his time there he has helped develop the credit unions online and mobile banking systems, as well as customer relationship management platforms and more. He is also credited as being the architect behind FCF’s predictive analytics program, which has helped boost loan production in recent years.

“I am thrilled to be serving our membership in new ways,” Minges said in a press release. “Our advancements in our banking technology have made it easier for our members to manage their financial lives. As president, I hope to continue changing the way people think about banking.”

Financial Center First has $730 million in assets and serves more than 80,000 members. The credit union earned more than $1.9 million during the first three months of 2020, a 27% lift from its earnings during the same period last year.

Earlier this year, Ball State Federal Credit Union merged into Financial Center First.