First Atlantic names new CEO as longtime chief retires

Ann Goldinak has been named the next CEO of First Atlantic Federal Credit Union in Eatontown, N.J., effective Dec. 11.

Goldinak succeeds John Culp, who is retiring after 30 years at First Atlantic. Goldinak joined the FAFCU team in 2014 as its chief financial officer and was named executive vice president earlier this year.

“Ann has been a valuable member of our organization for the past six years,” the credit union said in a statement. “Her experience both at First Atlantic Federal Credit Union and her previous employers make her an exceptional choice to lead First Atlantic into an exciting and promising future. The board is in full support of Ann’s promotion and proud of the excellent team we are so fortunate to have around her.”

The $289 million-asset First Atlantic earned $496,000 during the first half of 2020, a drop of about 43% from the same period last year, driven by reduced interest income and increased noninterest expenses, charge-offs and allowances for loan losses, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.