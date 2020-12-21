Former CO-OP executive joins Hauptman’s team at NCUA

Kyle Hauptman, vice chairman of the National Credit Union Adminisration, on Monday appointed Sarah Canepa Bang as his senior advisor.

Bang has an array of experience within the movement, having served most recently as executive vice president of industry relations and chief strategy officer at CO-OP Financial Services. Prior to that she was CEO of Financial Service Centers Cooperative, Inc., which completed a merger into CO-OP in 2012, and EVP of the Oregon Credit Union League.

“I am thrilled to have Sarah in this critical role,” Hauptman said in a press release. “Her experience managing credit union service organizations at the highest level, along with her knowledge of the credit union industry, regulations and policy administration will be of immense value to me, the board and the NCUA.”

Along with Bang’s appointment, NCUA on Monday also announced that Owen Cole, a 27-year veteran of the agency, will retire at the end of the month.

Cole served most recently as associate director of the policy and markets division the regulator’s Office of Examination and Insurance, but in his nearly three-decade tenure there held a variety of other posts, including acting chief of staff to Chairman Rodney Hood, director of the Central Liquidity Facility, deputy executive director and more.

“Owen Cole has been a tremendous asset to the NCUA and his accomplishments have made an immeasurable impact on both the agency and our nation’s system of cooperative credit,” Hood said. “In each of the roles held by Owen, he unfailingly gave his best and personified hard work and dedication in support of the NCUA’s strategic goals.”

Prior to coming on board at NCUA, Cole spent 10 years in the commercial banking sector, including serving as vice president of the Treasury division at Riggs National Bank.