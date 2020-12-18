NCUA's Hauptman elevated to vice chairman

Kyle Hauptman, who took the oath of office as a board member of the National Credit Union Administration earlier this week, was designated vice chairman of the agency on Friday.

NCUA Vice Chairman Kyle Hauptman

The last time the agency had a vice chairman was in 2014 when board member Rick Metsger was given that honorific. Metsger served as vice chair until Chairman Debbie Matz left the agency in 2016. Metsger was then elevated to chairman, a position he held until 2017 when President Trump took office and placed Mark McWatters in the chairmanship.

In a statement Friday, Hauptman thanked President Trump for nominating him to serve on the panel.

“As vice chairman of the NCUA, I look forward to working with credit unions, my fellow board members, and Congress on solutions that provide regulatory relief for the credit union community and expand the use of technology to reach underserved communities,” he said. “I am committed to the NCUA board’s obligation to protect America’s $1.79 trillion credit union system, which is dedicated to serving those of modest means, and ensuring the safety and soundness of the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.”

It's unclear if Hauptman would retain the vice chair title if Harper is elevated to chairman.

Hauptman and NCUA Chairman Rodney Hood are both Republicans, and President-elect Joe Biden is widely expected to elevate board member Todd Harper, a Democrat, to the chairmanship sometime after his inauguration next month. As chairman, Harper would have control over what items make it onto the board’s agenda but he could struggle to move forward his priorities, particularly as they relate to the industry’s role in consumer protection.

