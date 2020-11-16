Kyle Markland to head conserved Municipal Credit Union

Municipal Credit Union in New York, which has been under the conservatorship of the National Credit Union Administration since May 2019, has named Kyle Markland as its next CEO.

Municipal’s former CEO, Kam Wong, was fired in 2018 and later pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

Markland most recently served as chief operating officer at Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Long island and was president and CEO of Affinity Plus FCU in St. Paul, Minn., as well as roles at three other credit unions in various parts of the country.

“The placement of Kyle Markland as the permanent CEO is a key step in the credit union’s recovery and lays the groundwork for its continued financial health and safety and soundness,” said John Kutchey, regional director for NCUA’s Eastern Region.

Markland will take over for Jane Dobbs, a former CEO of Canyon State Credit Union and CPM FCU, who joined Municipal in 2019 as EVP of the conserved institution. She took over as CEO earlier this year and will now shift to the role of conservatorship advisor.

Municipal, the oldest credit union in New York, holds nearly $3.8 billion in assets and serves over 590,000 members. It posted earnings of more than $30.2 million during the first three quarters of the year, a turnaround from the same period last year when it lost more than $113 million.

