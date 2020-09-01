Longtime CEO of Superior Choice Credit Union to step down

Gary Elliott will retire as president and CEO of Superior Choice Credit Union in Superior, Wis., at the end of this year.

Elliott has worked in the financial services industry for 43 years, starting as a teller for an agricultural bank in central Illinois. He spent 19 years working in the credit union movement, including 15 as CEO of Superior Choice, coming aboard when it was still known as Superior Community Credit Union.

During Elliott’s tenure, the institution has grown from $108 million in assets with 66 employees and three branches to almost $530 million assets, 120 workers and 10 locations. In 2018, Superior Choice bought Dairyland State Bank in Bruce, Wis.

“Ascending to the level of chief executive and leading a successful credit union was the accomplishment and highlight of my career,” Elliott said on Friday in a press release. “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the board for allowing me to serve in this capacity.”

Superior Choice has hired executive search firm DDJ Myers to help find its next CEO.