United Nations FCU lines up new leadership

John Lewis has been named as the next president and CEO of United Nations Federal Credit Union in Long Island City, N.Y.

Lewis, who is currently senior vice president of corporate affairs and general counsel, will take over on Jan. 1. He succeeds William Predmore, who has led the $6.7 billion-asset credit union since 2013 after being promoted from chief operating officer.

Predmore joined the institution in 1989 and during his tenure, United Nations FCU expanded membership eligibility to enable it to lend to consumers in nearly every country. Assets have grown from $3.7 billion to $6.7 billion, and membership has ticked up from 100,000 to more than 155,000 worldwide.

Lewis joined the credit union as in-house legal counsel in 2001 and was promoted to his current role in 2008. His responsibilities have expanded to include overseeing government affairs, compliance and human resources.

“Providing peace of mind to the global UN community is at the core of our strategy,” Lewis said in a press release on Monday. “It is an honor to lead such a purpose-driven organization and seek new opportunities to serve the people who serve the world. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Bill has established. I would also like to thank our board of directors for their trust and confidence in me. I believe that trust and confidence extend to every one of our employees at UNFCU.”

United Nations FCU earned $32.8 million through Sept. 30, down about 17% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

