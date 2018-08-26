5 ways the World Economic Forum says AI is changing banking

“Financial institutions around the world are making large-scale investments in AI, while governments and regulators seek to grapple with the significant uncertainties and growing public trepidation as AI becomes central to the fabric of institutions and markets,” according to a new report the forum published with Deloitte, “The New Physics of Financial Services.”
The two organizations surveyed financial services executives about AI and held half-day workshops around the world, including one at Davos, on the topic over the past year. They came to several conclusions about how AI is reshaping the financial industry, including the five noted here.
Banks will need to use AI to create competitive products
“As products and services become more easily comparable and therefore commoditized, it’s not sufficient any more to compete on delivering credit quickly and at a good price, which have been the historic competitive levers” for banks, said Rob Galaski, Deloitte Global Banking and Capital Marketing Consulting leader and one of the authors of the report.
For example, to keep its auto loan business relevant, Royal Bank of Canada is piloting a forecasting tool for car dealers to predict demand for vehicle purchases based on customer data.
Such information could be more valuable to the dealers than any banking product, Galaski said.
“We think that is an exemplar of how we see the industry changing overall,” he said. “Much of the AI debate coming into our work was around replacing humans and doing existing things better or faster. But that take on AI dramatically underestimates the impact. The very way we go about conducting business can be redesigned using AI.”
Companies that don’t have scale or AI-based customization will get squeezed out
The report hypothesizes that midtier financial services providers will struggle in this AI-based competition.
“If you’re the scale player in the offering of a financial product or service and you’re able to offer it at lowest cost, that will continue to be a sustainable position,” said R. Jesse McWaters, financial innovation lead at the World Economic Forum and another author of the report. “Otherwise, you’re going to need to offer some level of customization. Simply having a fairly low-cost but relatively undifferentiated product will no longer be a sustainable competitive strategy.”
Banks that try to play a jack-of-all-trades role are likely to suffer, he said. Those that become more specialized in products or customers served will succeed.
