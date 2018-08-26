5 ways the World Economic Forum says AI is changing banking

Adaptability will be all-important in this AI-fueled competitive landscape “The proper delineation between who wins and who loses comes down to the degree of adaptability rather than the size of the company,” Galaski said. “The natural advantage does go to scale players. But if you’re scaled but have low adaptability, you will lose. If you have don’t have scale but have a high degree of adaptability, there are a number of modular service providers you can plug into your infrastructure to gain the perception or appearance of scale.”



Several technologies are reaching maturity and needful for banks to adjust, he said: blockchain, AI, quantum computing and cloud computing.



“They are expensive to implement, they require massive scales of data, they require expertise to operate them, so naturally speaking, larger companies should be able to have an advantage” in implementing them, Galaski said. “But the larger companies have shown themselves to be less adaptable in many cases than smaller companies.”



Large-scale players that develop an adaptable mindset will be the winners in the future, he said.

Bloomberg News AI will add usefulness to open banking The report cites Lloyds Banking Group as a poster child for open banking.



“Lloyds Banking Group’s transformation investment of $4.1 billion a year is positioning the company to combine banking and insurance services, along with new [application programming interface]-enabled propositions, to compete in the digital world,” the report said. “This is supplemented with a major focus on AI capabilities to transform the customer proposition and business operations. The aim is to be an ecosystem provider and a ‘trusted guardian of data’ in the age of many providers.”



Galaski pointed out that in a post-open-banking environment, aggregators or platforms will sit on top of financial account data feeds and provide a place where customers can suck in all their data from the different financial institutions they deal with.



“The competitive basis in the platform aggregator world will be, who can analyze the most data on behalf of that customer and provide personalized, tailored recommendations, either on price, suitability, or availability or any number of different factors?” he said. “Because that model is built primarily on fast and efficient, comparable outcomes, AI will be the core driver of that.”