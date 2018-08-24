Citi's AI bet, ATM attack, 'mini-CFPBs': Top stories of the week

Several states pledged to compensate for a slowdown in enforcement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Mick Mulvaney, but their efforts have been complicated by tight budgets and doubts over whether such initiatives are necessary.
Small banks need big data to maintain customer service edge
Community bankers take pride in their personal touch with customers, but they must extend it to mobile platforms. A good start is creating digital hubs that let customers view their full financial picture in one place, a chief technology officer says.
Bank of America and several other large U.S. financial services companies, as part an effort organized by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and Western Union, have published resources to help smaller banks spot signs of forced labor and kidnapping.
Bank lobbyists' hollow campaign against credit unions
The banking industry has been raising alarms about the growth of a few credit unions, but the critiques ignore the vast size differences between the two sectors and the tremendous growth banks have seen since the crisis.