Divisions in mortgage industry emerge ahead of 2020 election

The gap between the mortgage industry and Washington is wider

While mortgage bankers are more influential than some trade groups, their donations are dwarfed by others in the financial and real estate industry, which makes wielding financial influence a challenge.At roughly $6 million, contributions from mortgage bankers and brokers are smaller than those of commercial banks, which have brought in almost $27 million. Depository donations look small next to those from the real estate industry, which totaled nearly $186 million.Add to that pandemic issues that have made even larger groups' housing issues more of a second priority for voters, and the distance between politicians' agenda and the mortgage industry expands even further."In the midst of the pandemic and the national debate over leadership styles and so much else, I don't think housing is a priority issue," said Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, a nonpartisan Washington-based think tank that refrains from lobbying in order to objectively analyze policy developments in finance."I think you will see over time critical questions like what happens when mortgage forbearance ends assume political proportions," Petrou said, "but I don't think that’s likely before November."However, there are strategies mortgage bankers and brokers can employ to address this, in addition to coalition building. They can make up for what they lack in donations and numbers by, for example, hiring staff with Washington connections."We don't have a PAC. We try to work with the [House Financial Services and Senate Banking] committees, where things happen, and do it through persuasion, not through money. No one thinks of us as a lobbying powerhouse," said Scott Olson, executive director of the Washington-based Community Home Lenders Association.Olson worked on Capitol Hill for more than 20 years, including 15 years as housing policy director for the House Financial Services Committee. While he hasn’t worked on the Hill in for more than a decade, he still has connections. Donations help with political access but they may only go so far unless they're significant, he said."Maybe the Realtors have enough money to go to leadership, but most groups, even decent-sized groups, don't," Olson said. "They go to the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and ranking members — the top people that make these policies when the doors are closed. That’s where the giving is and that's really where, increasingly, the lobbying is.""The only way to be effective in Washington is you figure on all issues a third support you, a third oppose you and a third's on the fence," he added."The key is to find those issues where you can persuade the people that are against you that they don't have a dog in the fight."Another strategy the mortgage industry can use to assert its influence is to remind politicians that while its issues may not seem like an immediate priority during election, they very well could be down the road."No one's ever going to get elected based on their, say, GSE or housing reform program. However, heads are going to roll and careers are going to be lost if you pass something that raises the cost of credit or drives down property values," said Rood. "Those are the things that will get public opinion moving."