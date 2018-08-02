Login Free Trial/Subscribe
Search
Search
American Banker
Now Reading: The Latest
  1. Slideshow
    'Homeowners screwed again': Comments of the week
  2. Would-be president of D.C. de novo quits after board dispute
  3. Senate Dems to regulators: Proposed Volcker changes go too far
  4. Relief from HMDA requirements may go further than banks realize
  5. Banks plead with FDIC to simplify de novo process
search goes here

Slideshow 'Homeowners screwed again': Comments of the week

By
Published
  • August 02 2018, 10:00pm EDT
More in
Readers react to Wells Fargo's latest penalty, weigh in on the Vatican's criticism of credit default swaps and opine on the long tail of the financial crisis.

On the Vatican criticizing the banking industry for "immoral behavior," including its use of credit default swaps:

"The failure in 2008 was not a moral failure of the instrument per se, it was a moral failure of the people using it - the assignment of AAA ratings when it was obvious that greed alone was used to justify those ratings. Not to ignite another debate, but guns don't kill people, people kill people."

Related: The curious case of the Vatican and credit default swaps

On the Fed hinting how it might overhaul its oversight of regional banks following the regulatory relief law passed this spring:

"Regulatory burden should be commensurate with risk, however lest we forget, this is not about a dozen banks in the $100-$250 billion range, but about the more than 30 who were affected when the bar was raised from $50 billion to $250 billion. Is it a question of regulatory burden alone or an admission that existing bank systems are "antiquated" and "incapable" of a higher level of compliance with any degree of certainty? Oh, and they also make huge political contributions through their PACs."

Related: Cheat sheet: How the Fed will revamp regional bank regulation

Content Continues Below

On an argument that Trump administration changes to Dodd-Frank Act rules are making the system more systemically risky:

"The author assigns WAY too much effectiveness to the Dodd Frank Act. As with 99% of legislation coming out of Congress, the supposed fix to whatever problem is supposed to be fixed is anything but."

Related: ‘Too big to fail’ is alive and kicking

On a task force of bankers asking the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to simplify the application process for new banks:

"There is plenty of reason for concern. Bankers trying to sell the business model of the 90’s & 2000’s, the lack of understanding technologies most vital role, the requirements for bank directors with greater depth in larger businesses, a belief that NIM can not be the sole provider of income. As for the FDIC they insure the deposits, they should focus on being the best insurance regulator not a licensee of the charter. Capital is more important today than it ever was!"

Related: Banks plead with FDIC to simplify de novo process

Another reader weighs in on efforts to streamline approval for de novo banks:

"While the application itself is indeed a heavy (and expensive) lift to complete, it would also help if the FDIC and other regulators were receptive to new and innovative bank models, rather than insisting all models be pretty much alike. In addition, requiring rigid adherence to business plans submitted with the application, with a slow and tedious approval required for any deviation, denies management the ability to respond quickly to changes in the marketplace."

Related: Banks plead with FDIC to simplify de novo process

Content Continues Below

On Wells Fargo being fined more than $2 billion for mortgage-backed securities abuses during the 2008 crisis:

"No mention of the fact that WF, or originating brokers, falsified the documents submitted. No mention of the millions of homeowners shepherded into foreclosure by applying for HAMP. The banks destroyed the economy and destroyed the housing market. To date, not one regulator has forced, or even suggested, the 'banks' restore illegally foreclosed property to homeowners, or adequately compensate them for their loss. Investors compensated. Homeowners screwed again. Bring back Glass Steagall."

Related: Wells Fargo to pay $2.09B to settle U.S. mortgage probe

On an analysis of how the financial crisis has engendered greater polarization and populism in today's politics:

"Not very optimistic!" (via Twitter)

Related: The crisis isn't over

More from American Banker

Like what you see? Make sure you're getting it all

Independent and authoritative analysis and perspective for the banking industry
Subscribe
American Banker - July 2018

American Banker

© 2018 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.