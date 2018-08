'Homeowners screwed again': Comments of the week

"Regulatory burden should be commensurate with risk, however lest we forget, this is not about a dozen banks in the $100-$250 billion range, but about the more than 30 who were affected when the bar was raised from $50 billion to $250 billion. Is it a question of regulatory burden alone or an admission that existing bank systems are "antiquated" and "incapable" of a higher level of compliance with any degree of certainty? Oh, and they also make huge political contributions through their PACs."Related: Cheat sheet: How the Fed will revamp regional bank regulation