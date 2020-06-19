© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Fifth Third, Truist among banks closing early to observe Juneteenth
As protesters continue to take to the streets to express outrage over racial injustice and inequality, banks — for the first time — will commemorate the date that marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

Inside OCC's effort to extract $37.5M from former Wells Fargo execs
Newly released documents highlight the challenges that Carrie Tolstedt and four co-defendants are likely to confront as they face civil charges involving sales misconduct at the bank.

Banks at a loss what to do with glut of deposits
A record amount of funds have flowed into banks since the coronavirus hit, but a low-rate environment and tepid loan demand are complicating efforts to put that money to work.

Wells Fargo hires another JPMorgan alum to head wealth management
Barry Sommers, a former head of wealth management at the New York bank, is the latest high-level hire by Wells CEO Charlie Scharf.

JPMorgan, PNC, Comerica are latest to declare 'Juneteenth' a holiday
They join an ever-expanding list of companies choosing to close offices early Friday to observe the day that commemorates the end of slavery.

The calm before the storm of bankruptcies
Lawmakers shouldn't let themselves be misled by a slower pace in personal bankruptcy filings so far this year.

Why serial acquirer Stephen Gordon is starting a bank from scratch
The last bank where he was CEO, Opus Bank, ran into trouble largely because it made too many acquisitions in too short a time span. This time around, Gordon will take a more methodical approach.

An 'overwhelming' moment: Behind BofA's $1B racial justice commitment
From hiring to health care, Vice Chair Anne Finucane shares details about Bank of America's pledge to address vital needs in minority communities.

Big banks cling to branch expansion plans despite coronavirus shock
Executives argue the rollouts will largely focus on new markets and work in tandem with digital banking efforts.

Federal housing agencies extend foreclosure moratorium to Aug. 31
The FHFA and FHA both announced for the second time that they were delaying the freeze to protect borrowers and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

