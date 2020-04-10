After opening-day fiasco, SBA upgrades lender portal with Amazon assist
Bank in West Virginia is closed by regulators
Chime expands coronavirus stimulus check advances to 100,000 customers
BofA offers emergency loans to borrowers first, freezing out depositors
How the coronavirus crisis is upending auto lending
How banks prepared call center reps to handle surge in volume — from home
Emergency loan program forces bankers to make hard choices
Confusion, inconsistency mar rollout of small-business loan program
Emergency loan program could run out of money in early June: Rubio
Fintechs, small banks do their part in coronavirus fight despite risks
