What matters most to mortgage lenders in the 2020 election

Whether Donald Trump or presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, the next president will shape housing policies that could have lasting effects on lenders beyond the next four years.

Mortgage professionals are not known to be a united voting bloc, but appealing to them typically means having plans for housing and infrastructure, according to David Dworkin, president and CEO of the National Housing Conference, a D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for affordable housing.

“The housing industry tends to prefer candidates that compromise,” Dworkin said. “That actually results in better policies than one-party rule. A compromise produces better solutions that are sustainable and not subject to every swing of the pendulum.”

Below, experts review the key concerns lenders have going into this election and where Trump and Biden might fall on those issues.