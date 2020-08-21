Wells Fargo consumer chief may testify of 'fear' her predecessor inspired
(Full story here.)
When customers contact Wells Fargo, AI system goes to work
(Full story here.)
Why Amex is buying Kabbage
(Full story here.)
Fannie, Freddie refi fee will wipe out millions in mortgage profits
(Full story here.)
Banks ramp up child care, home-schooling support for working parents
(Full story here.)
Small banks are dominating the Fed's Main Street Lending Program
(Full story here.)
Congress, not the OCC, decides what is and isn't a bank
(Full story here.)
Is Texas commissioner sending message with de novo rejection?
(Full story here.)
California's 'mini-CFPB' plan is back in play. Banks aren't happy.
(Full story here.)
MUFG Union Bank hires chief information security officer
(Full story here.)