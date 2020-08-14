MUFG Union Bank hires chief information security officer

MUFG Union Bank recently hired Devon Bryan as chief information security officer.

Bryan started Aug. 3 and is based in Jersey City, N.J., the bank said in a news release. He will report to Chris Higgins, chief information and operations officer for the $135 billion-asset bank and its holding company. Bryan, who will be part of Higgins’s management team, succeeds Brian DiPietro, who had been information security chief since early 2016.

Bryan "has an impressive career track record in this field, which makes him perfectly qualified to lead us in this important area,” Higgins said in the Aug. 12 release. “He will be focused on developing solutions rather than just implementing policies, and he will also facilitate business enablement versus enacting a narrowly defined security approach."

A spokesman declined to comment on DiPietro's status with the company.

Before joining MUFG Union Bank, Bryan was chief information security officer at KPMG US and KPMG Americas. Before that, he was executive vice president and information security chief at the Federal Reserve System, global information security chief at the payroll and human resources provider ADP and deputy chief information security officer at the Internal Revenue Service.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a lead network security engineer.

Bryan will be in charge of identifying risks, preventing and responding to security incidents, implementing security policies and procedures and managing security technologies.

In 2014, he co-founded the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, a nonprofit organization that’s focused on increasing the number of underrepresented groups in cybersecurity through academic scholarships, certifications, mentoring and networking opportunities.

