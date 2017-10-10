Receiving Wide Coverage ... Best men for the job?: Despite his faults, John Cryan remains the best hope for leading Deutsche Bank, the Heard on the Street column argues. “Deutsche Bank still has a long journey to good returns and it won’t get there quicker by changing its chief executive,” it says. “No other leader would escape Deutsche’s shackles more swiftly. A change would only risk delays.”

Cryan isn’t the only head of a big European bank who’s under a lot of heat. Barclays CEO Jes Staley “is facing growing pressure on two fronts,” the Financial Times writes. Stockholders are losing patience “with his investment banking strategy and sluggish share price, while regulators prepare to decide whether he should be allowed to stay in his job.”