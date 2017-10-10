Print Email Reprints Share

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Best men for the job?: Despite his faults, John Cryan remains the best hope for leading Deutsche Bank, the Heard on the Street column argues. “Deutsche Bank still has a long journey to good returns and it won’t get there quicker by changing its chief executive,” it says. “No other leader would escape Deutsche’s shackles more swiftly. A change would only risk delays.”

Cryan isn’t the only head of a big European bank who’s under a lot of heat. Barclays CEO Jes Staley “is facing growing pressure on two fronts,” the Financial Times writes. Stockholders are losing patience “with his investment banking strategy and sluggish share price, while regulators prepare to decide whether he should be allowed to stay in his job.”

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial