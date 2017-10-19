Breaking News Earnings: KeyCorp's third-quarter profit more than doubled from the same period last year, and BB&T reported profits were virtually flat.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Moving on: Kenneth Chenault said he will step down as chairman and CEO of American Express on February 1 after a 16-year run. He will be succeeded by Vice Chairman Stephen Squeri, a long-time Amex veteran who previously ran its corporate cards unit. Chenault, 66, is one of the country’s most prominent African-American business executives. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker