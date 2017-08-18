Receiving Wide Coverage ... Sad saga: Allan Dunlap, one of the 800,000 Wells Fargo auto loan customers charged for car insurance they didn’t need or ask for, tells the New York Times, “I never missed a payment and I always had insurance. But they forced additional coverage on my vehicle and it showed up on my credit report that I was 60 to 90 days late on my payments.” More than a year after starting his battle with the bank, he’s still waiting for confirmation that his credit report has been fixed.

Seperately, Wells Fargo’s new board chairman, former Federal Reserve Gov. Betsy Duke, is profiled by the Financial Times.