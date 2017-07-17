Receiving Wide Coverage ... Not good enough: JPMorgan Chase had its biggest quarterly profit ever, Citigroup announced its “best investment banking performance in seven years,” and Wells Fargo reported its first increase in profits in seven quarters. Yet bank stocks tanked on Friday. “I’m not sure what people wanted. They all beat expectations,” Christopher Wheeler, an analyst at Atlantic Equities, told the Financial Times.
So what happened?
