Receiving Wide Coverage ... What crisis?: Commercial banks have managed to mostly shrug off the meltdown in the American retail business by holding mostly asset-based loans, which are typically backed by stores' inventories and accounts-receivable and are considered very safe. Banks have made asset-based loans to 15 of the 21 retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, "but those loans are all repaid or expected to be repaid," the Wall Street Journal reports. The industry's troubles are "bad for retail, but not so bad for banks," a bank analyst at Evercore ISI said.

Spooked: But banks are cutting back on their exposure to auto loans, "fearing that consumers have taken on more debt than they can handle," the Financial Times reports. While total auto loans rose to $1.17 trillion at the end of the first quarter, up almost 70% since 2010, the amount held by banks fell by $1.6 billion in Q1 to $440 billion, "the first sequential drop in car loans outstanding at commercial banks in at least six years," the paper said. That suggests "that banks, wary of repeating the mistakes of the subprime mortgage crisis, have been spooked by rising delinquencies and the threat of litigation."