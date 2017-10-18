Receiving Wide Coverage ... The results are in: Third-quarter results at the big five American banks “weren’t as bad as some investors and analysts had feared, but they weren’t great either — especially in the all-important fixed-income trading category,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “In most cases, leading the pack meant having the smallest year-over-year decline in revenue for a particular trading category.”

The Heard on the Street column says the results show the two big investment banks — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — “can perform reasonably well even when the environment is tough. What happens if things get better?” Morgan Stanley, it says, is “a proven, steady performer.” But “for those who can stomach some risk in exchange for higher potential returns, it may be time to wade back into Goldman Sachs.”