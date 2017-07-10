Wall Street Journal We’re watching: The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it will be paying “close attention” over the next six months to the additional “strategic risks” banks may be taking on with new financial technologies. “Strategic risk is elevated, as banks make decisions to expand into new products or services, consider new delivery channels, or otherwise search for sustainable ways to generate returns,” acting comptroller Keith Noreika said Friday in the agency’s semiannual report on industry risks. Fintech startups may be forcing banks to take on more risk in order to stay competitive, while at the same time banks are creating partnerships with these firms in order to reach more customers. Wall Street Journal, American Banker here and here

It’s me: Banks are making increasing use of biometric data, such as fingerprints, images of eyes and faces, and voice recognition to replace personal identification numbers and passwords and having customers store the information in their smartphones. Over the past year, the paper reports, banks such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America “have started to roll out new ATMs that can link to customers’ mobile devices. Customers will sign in through their phones, potentially using a fingerprint, and then transmit a code to the ATM.”