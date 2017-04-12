Wrong move: Barclays CEO Jes Staley's attempt to find out the identity of a whistleblower at the British bank "not only can have negative ramifications for the company, but it serves as a prime example to other companies of what not to do when it comes to handling whistleblower complaints," according to two attorneys interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Any adverse action taken against the employee will be assumed to be retaliation, whether it is or not, said one of the lawyers. Not only that, but companies could wind up undermining a culture of integrity they've built.