Breaking News Earnings: Bank of America beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue as its second-quarter profit rose 10% to $5.27 billion. Goldman Sachs soundly beat earnings expectations, although revenue fell.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Back in the New York groove: Bank of New York Mellon hired former Visa CEO Charles W. Scharf to be its CEO, effective immediately. He replaces Gerald Hassell, who will remain chairman until December 31, at which time Scharf will add that title. Scharf left Visa last December after four years to be closer to his family in New York. Earlier,Scharf ran JPMorgan Chase’s retail banking division for seven years and was considered a potential successor to JPM CEO Jamie Dimon.