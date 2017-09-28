Receiving Wide Coverage ... Making amends: In an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal, Equifax interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. offers an apology and an olive branch to consumers following the company’s data breach. “On behalf of Equifax, I want to express my sincere and total apology to every consumer affected by our recent data breach. People across the country and around the world, including our friends and family members, put their trust in our company. We didn’t live up to expectations.”

By next January 31, Equifax promises to offer “a new service allowing all consumers the option of controlling access to their personal credit data,” he says. “The service we are developing will let consumers easily lock and unlock access to their Equifax credit files. You will be able to do this at will. It will be reliable, safe and simple. Most significantly, the service will be offered free, for life.”