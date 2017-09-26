Receiving Wide Coverage ... Another hack: Deloitte said Monday it suffered a cyberattack. But the hacker accessed data affecting only a “very few” of the big accounting firm’s clients and “no disruption has occurred to client businesses, to Deloitte’s ability to continue to serve clients, or to consumers,” the firm said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

Big changes at AIG: American International Group announced a major reorganization, including disbanding its commercial and consumer units. Going forward, the company’s units will focus on types of insurance. The move is part of AIG’s plan under new CEO Brian Duperreault to expand and make acquisitions following years of contraction.