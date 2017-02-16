Print Email Reprints Share

Defending Dodd-Frank: Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen defended several parts of Dodd-Frank in her testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Regarding the Volcker Rule's ban on banks' proprietary trading, Yellen dismissed concerns presented by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, the committee chairman, who cited a recent Fed study that the rule had had a "deleterious" impact on liquidity in the corporate bond market. Yellen said the study did not represent the views of the whole board, adding, "It is difficult to come to a conclusion because by most metrics, liquidity in corporate bond markets still remains very healthy."

Regarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Yellen declined to assess the agency's overall effectiveness, but said: "We know consumer abuses in mortgage lending were an important contributor to the financial crisis and could be a source of financial instability in the future, if we're not attentive to the potential abuses." The CFPB is currently funded by the Fed, but a bill sponsored Wednesday by a group of Republican senators would bring the CFPB's funding under the congressional budget process. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial