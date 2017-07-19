Breaking News Earnings: Morgan Stanley, the last of the big five U.S. banks to report second-quarter earnings, reported higher profits and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Not all gold: A 40% decline in its fixed-income trading business drowned out Goldman Sachs’ otherwise solid second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. It was the second poor quarter in a row for the “once-vaunted bond-trading unit,” the Wall Street Journal states, “deepening questions about the bank’s strategy.”