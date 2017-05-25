Receiving Wide Coverage ... Skeptical: A federal appeals court appeared skeptical about declaring the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure unconstitutional. The court heard oral arguments in the case brought by PHH, a New Jersey-based mortgage lender, which was accused of violating a real estate law and fined $109 million by the agency. The company is challenging the CFPB's powers and independence from the White House, including if the agency's director can be fired by the president. Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, American Banker

In a separate case, a federal appeals court "sharply questioned" the powers of the Securities and Exchange Commission's internal courts, "in a case that could transform how the Wall Street regulator carries out its enforcement authority."