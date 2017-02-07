SEC in the spotlight: Rolling back financial regulation as it pertains to the Securities and Exchange Commission will take more than just a simple presidential order, the Wall Street Journal reports. While the SEC can offer relief to companies by amending its rules or granting exemptions, that process is open to judicial review. "Companies, investors and others who can demonstrate a change sufficiently injures them can lodge a lawsuit," it noted, and "any legal objections could slow the SEC's already lengthy amendment process, hindering the agency's ability to execute the president's executive order."

Michael Piwowar, the acting head of the SEC, is directing the agency's staff to "reconsider" implementation of a Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose their median worker pay and compare it with the CEO's compensation. The rule "could put pressure on corporate boards to slow pay increases for chief executives at companies with significant or widening gaps," the Journal notes. But Piwowar, a Republican who took over shortly after the inauguration, said Monday that some companies "have begun to encounter unanticipated compliance difficulties" and that he had "directed the staff to reconsider the implementation of the rule."