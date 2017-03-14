The Fed will go on: A massive snowstorm is blanketing the Northeast this morning, causing disruptions, transit delays, and school and flight cancellations. The Federal Open Market Committee, though, will meet as scheduled. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post

Critic's choice: HSBC "looks to have chosen well" in naming Mark Tucker as its next chairman, the Wall Street Journal says. He is the ultimate outsider — not only is he the first HSBC chairman in its more than 150-year history to come from outside the bank, but outside the banking business entirely. The former insurance executive also "has plenty of experience in Asia, the region that dominates HSBC's earnings."