Breaking News This Morning ... The Whale speaks: Bruno Iksil, the infamous "London Whale" that cost JPMorgan Chase more than $6 billion in trading losses in 2012, says CEO Jamie Dimon and other top executives deserve more of the blame for the fiasco than was previously believed. Two weeks ago, federal prosecutors dropped charges against two lower level traders because Iksil had changed his story.

"I mostly inferred that Dimon and his close lieutenants were responsible much, much more than my two colleagues could ever be," Iksil told the Wall Street Journal, his first comments since the case was dropped.