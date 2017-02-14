Silver lining: Credit Suisse posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and a full-year 2016 loss of 2.4 billion francs, its second consecutive annual loss. It also said it planned to eliminate more than 5,500 jobs by the end of this year. Still, the bank said it is optimistic about 2017 following a strong start. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Close call: With just one Democrat voting in his favor, Steven Mnuchin was confirmed as the next Treasury secretary by the full Senate Monday night by a 53-47 vote. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to cross the aisle and vote for the former Goldman Sachs banker. The vote was the closest ever for a Treasury secretary nominee; in 2009, Timothy Geithner was confirmed in a 60-34 vote. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker