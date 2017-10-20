Wall Street Journal PayPal rocks: PayPal said its third-quarter profit rose 18% while revenue jumped 21% “thanks in part to new records in customer accounts and the payment volume it processed,” the paper reports. CEO Dan Schulman said the company’s performance was “perhaps our strongest quarter since our separation from eBay” two years ago. Venmo, the company’s mobile person-to-person payments service, handled $9 billion in volume during the quarter.

Big shoes to fill: American Express CEO Ken Chenault “is going out on a high note,” the Heard on the Street column says. But his successor, Stephen Squeri, “will have to contend with fundamental questions about the company’s business.”