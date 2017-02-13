Farewell: Banks are unlikely to be throwing a lavish farewell party for Daniel Tarullo, the Federal Reserve's "de facto head of bank regulation" and, in the words of the Wall Street Journal, the "lead architect of postcrisis financial regulations," who announced Friday he plans to resign in early April. His departure "will remove from the policy-making debate one of the strongest voices for imposing safeguards on big banks and nonbanks to protect against another meltdown," the Journal said.

Tarullo's resignation, which opens a third vacancy on the Fed's seven-seat board, "is another step forward for the Trump administration's plan to ease rules for Wall Street," the Journal added, "It will also give the new administration a chance to quickly influence U.S. monetary policy." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker