Receiving Wide Coverage ... Bad news bears: Bank stocks, among the biggest beneficiaries of Donald Trump's election, are now heading toward bear market territory, "beaten down from their post-election peaks by talk of weak second-quarter trading revenues and fading hopes of a Trump-fueled stimulus," the Financial Times reports. Goldman Sachs, for example, is down 16.5% since its March 3 peak, Wells Fargo is down more than 14%, and Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase are both off about 12%. Financial Times, American Banker

Comments from the two biggest banks on Wednesday helped fuel the downdraft in stock prices. JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake said the bank's second-quarter trading is down about 15% compared to a year ago, while B of A CEO Brian Moynihan said his bank's Q2 trading revenue will be down slightly compared to 2016.