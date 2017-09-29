Receiving Wide Coverage ... Profit booster: The lower corporate tax rate included in the Trump administration's tax reform proposal "should immediately boost banks' own profits," the Wall Street Journal reports. "Bankers expect some pain points, but are confident the benefits will outweigh them."

"Any fillip in economic growth could potentially help reverse a decline in business-loan growth experienced since late last year," the Journal noted. "Smaller banks could also reap bigger gains since they have relatively high effective tax rates." The Trump proposal also calls for retaining the deduction for mortgage interest, which would spare the home loan business.