Receiving Wide Coverage ... Libor scandal charges: The Justice Department indicted two French bankers for allegedly trying to manipulate the London interbank offered rate, “the latest U.S. attempt to prosecute alleged participants in a multibillion-dollar scandal that roiled global markets.” The agency accused the two bankers, who worked at Société Générale, of ordering their subordinates to submit lowball figures that were used to calculate Libor. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Coincidentally, the Federal Reserve began seeking public comment on three proposed rates to replace the “scandal-plagued” Libor. The new rates “are meant to provide a more reliable data set for overnight borrowing costs across Wall Street” and would serve as benchmarks for firms using U.S. Treasury securities as collateral for short-term loans.