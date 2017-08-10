Receiving Wide Coverage ... Creating a giant: Vantiv has formally agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about £8 billion ($10.4 billion) in cash and stock. The deal, the Wall Street Journal says, “will create a trans-Atlantic payments processing giant with a combined market value of more than $20 billion.”

“Scale and having a cost efficient [operation] is key in a consolidating industry and we need to take advantage of that,” said Vantiv CEO Charles Drucker, who will lead the new company, which will be called Worldpay. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker