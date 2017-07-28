Receiving Wide Coverage ... Lower the bar: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Thursday that he will be discussing regulatory relief measures at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Friday, including the Volcker rule and determining which financial firms are considered too big to fail.

"The biggest problem with the Volcker rule is its complexity and regulatory overlap," Mnuchin told the House Financial Services Committee. He also urged Congress to raise the current $50 billion threshold for labeling banks as "too big to fail." Wall Street Journal, American Banker