WASHINGTON — As regulators meet Friday to discuss ways to streamline a Dodd-Frank Act rule barring banks from proprietary trading, analysts are questioning whether the reforms on the table are likely to bring significant benefits to institutions.

The Financial Stability Oversight Board — a multi-agency body overseen by the Treasury Department and charged with identifying and mitigating sources of systemic risk — is slated to meet in a closed session in the afternoon to discuss Treasury’s recommendations concerning the so-called Volcker rule, among other matters. The council has met twice since Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took office in January, but Friday’s meeting is the first that has named the Volcker Rule specifically as part of the agenda.