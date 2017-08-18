Last-minute revisions to European securitization regulation are raising concerns about the ability of banks to unload over €1 trillion (about $1.17 trillion) of bad loans — considered a crucial step in boosting lending and jump-starting the region’s flagging economy.
The latest draft, released in July, unexpectedly bans the securitization of mortgages where borrowers certify their own income, rather than providing documentation to the underwriter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In