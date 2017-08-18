Print Email Reprints Share

Last-minute revisions to European securitization regulation are raising concerns about the ability of banks to unload over €1 trillion (about $1.17 trillion) of bad loans — considered a crucial step in boosting lending and jump-starting the region’s flagging economy.

The latest draft, released in July, unexpectedly bans the securitization of mortgages where borrowers certify their own income, rather than providing documentation to the underwriter.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial