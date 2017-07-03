1st Mariner Bank in Baltimore has appointed a new CEO.
Rob Kunisch, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, succeeds Jack Steil as CEO, the $965 million-asset bank said Monday in a press release. Steil will continue to serve as chairman, with a focus on developing commercial lenders and new business, the release said.
