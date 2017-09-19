Jim Smith plans to retire as Webster Financial’s CEO at yearend, ending a 30-year run leading the Waterbury, Conn., company.
John Ciulla, president of the $26 billion-asset Webster, will succeed Smith as CEO on Dec. 31. Smith, 68, will remain chairman, although in a nonexecutive capacity.
