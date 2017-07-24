It always pays to be ready.
WashingtonFirst Bankshares' executives and directors had been contemplating the Reston, Va., company’s sale well before agreeing in mid-May to sell to Sandy Spring Bancorp in Olney, Md., for $501 million. The deal, among the ten largest bank mergers announced in 2017, also carries the fifth-highest premium this year.
