Wells Fargo no longer brags about its cross-selling prowess; for better or worse, that term has a taint in the wake of the bank’s fraudulent sales scandal.
Since the scandal broke, Wells has stopped reporting its fabled cross-selling ratio, and executives at the bank have spoken about moving from a sales-oriented culture to one that is more service-driven.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In