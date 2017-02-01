The American Bankers Association has added a new feature to help its members crack down on ATM skimmers.

With the new feature, the ABA now lets users of its Bank Capture system add data on crimes committed on ATMs, and track and analyze nationwide trends on ATM skimming. Banks can add data on jackpotting, the crime of using malware to force an ATM to dispense money; card trapping; and shimming, which uses an internal reader to extract cash from a machine.