Print Email Reprints Share

The drama surrounding the Wells Fargo board vote has faded, but the battle over its future makeup is just beginning.

In recent interviews, Wells investors that have been critical of the board's role in the phony-accounts scandal — including the California State Teachers' Retirement System and the New York City pension funds — urged the company to pick up the pace of its previously announced "refreshment" plan.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial