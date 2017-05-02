The drama surrounding the Wells Fargo board vote has faded, but the battle over its future makeup is just beginning.
In recent interviews, Wells investors that have been critical of the board's role in the phony-accounts scandal — including the California State Teachers' Retirement System and the New York City pension funds — urged the company to pick up the pace of its previously announced "refreshment" plan.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In