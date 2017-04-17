A potential cut to the Department of Agriculture’s discretionary spending would be ill-timed for farmers and their lenders.
The Trump administration’s budget proposal, while thin on details, would reduce the agency’s discretionary funding by more than a fifth. That could threaten the agency’s federal loan guarantee program, which last year provided nearly $4.3 billion in assistance to help farmers buy agricultural necessities such as real estate, equipment and fertilizer.
